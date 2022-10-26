MicroVision (MVIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect MicroVision to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,515.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect MicroVision to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MicroVision Stock Performance
Shares of MVIS stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. MicroVision has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
