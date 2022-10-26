Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Purchases 335 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 47,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.5 %

HD opened at $290.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.79 and its 200 day moving average is $293.36.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

