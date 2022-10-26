Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 454.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 37,720 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.17.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

