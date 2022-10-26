Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of PTC worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $115.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.03. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,100 shares of company stock worth $32,925,130 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

