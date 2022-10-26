Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 735.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.