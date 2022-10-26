Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

NYSE BWA opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

