Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 22.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 43.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 33.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 660.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.36.

NYSE:OC opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

