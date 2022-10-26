Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Allegion worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Allegion by 353.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegion from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.78.

Shares of ALLE opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $137.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

