Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,638 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Citrix Systems by 81.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 593 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 25.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 68.95% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $859.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.