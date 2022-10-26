Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Equitable worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equitable Price Performance

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,065. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EQH opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.