Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $4.81 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 377,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in PPL by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

