Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $5.44 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Raymond James upgraded Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Juniper Networks Trading Up 2.4 %

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JNPR opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.