Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,978 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.01). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Stories

