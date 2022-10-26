Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $5.81 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $246.77 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $422.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.65.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

