Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.56 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $62,590,000. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 207.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ally Financial by 2,756.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,413 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $30,070,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Ally Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

ALLY opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.