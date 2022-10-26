Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $4.08 Million in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,685 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after purchasing an additional 453,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

