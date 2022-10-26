Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $4.30 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 168.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 26.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $948,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

