Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $4.45 Million in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 105,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Wedbush downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of WBS opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

