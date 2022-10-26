Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

