Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.