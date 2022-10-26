Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 2.7 %

XRAY stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

