Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $7.10 Million Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,097,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 453.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $124.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

