Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CPB opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

