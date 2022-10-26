Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1,602.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 42,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,915,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

Abiomed Price Performance

In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $264.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.20. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.