Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 10,200 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAP. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $181.40 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

