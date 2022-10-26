Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 13,900 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after buying an additional 638,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 60.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 241,574 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $12,793,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 126.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RHI shares. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.