Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 15,900 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Up 0.0 %

Qorvo stock opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.