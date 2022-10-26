Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 17,000 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at $7,932,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.6 %

FNV stock opened at $122.39 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.97.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

