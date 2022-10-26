Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 21,800 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Sealed Air by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.0 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

