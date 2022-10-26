Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 31,200 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of WestRock worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $337,501,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $62,641,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in WestRock by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,042 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in WestRock by 158.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,191,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,028,000 after acquiring an additional 730,357 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Trading Up 1.1 %

WRK opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

