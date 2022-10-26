Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 33,700 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Open Text worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Tobam bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1,015.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $52.70.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $902.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 66.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTEX. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

