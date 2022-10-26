Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 40,800 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 35.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 122,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 39.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

