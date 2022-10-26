Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 55,700 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,818,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after acquiring an additional 51,624 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 185,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBA. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.55%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.