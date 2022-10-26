Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 5,900 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Teleflex worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.54.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $204.39 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $381.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

