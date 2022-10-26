Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 7,500 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of F5 worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $362,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of F5 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $986,398 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.69.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $153.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.10 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day moving average is $162.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

