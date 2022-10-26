Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 9,000 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 73,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 26,638 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler cut NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 551,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,394,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,394,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,606. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.