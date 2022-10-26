Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 18.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $654,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 59.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.9 %

MTN opened at $219.10 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.49) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.99%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.