Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Trading Up 3.5%

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.95 and last traded at $76.63. 77 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 97,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 147,759 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,162,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,496,000 after purchasing an additional 112,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,782,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

