Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Trading Up 3.5%

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.95 and last traded at $76.63. 77 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 97,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.05.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.
