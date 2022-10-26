Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 118,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,982,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Trading Up 5.2 %

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $324.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.36.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $257.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.81. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

