Moonbeam One Day Volume Tops $11.41 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $204.11 million and $11.41 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00083165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00059976 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024902 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007778 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,040,411,360 coins and its circulating supply is 424,697,249 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

