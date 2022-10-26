Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Trading 2.9% Higher

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $233.00 and last traded at $233.00. 3,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 833,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.55. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

