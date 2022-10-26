Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,391 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,450,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,577,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,730,000 after acquiring an additional 88,724 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,281,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after acquiring an additional 268,279 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,029,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,648,000 after acquiring an additional 554,610 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 361,466 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $150.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.