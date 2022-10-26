Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,437,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,153,000 after purchasing an additional 780,049 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,065,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

INN stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INN. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

