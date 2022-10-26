MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Trading Up 8.8 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $448.42 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.04 and a 200-day moving average of $439.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $513.00 to $423.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $499.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.88.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

