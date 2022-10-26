MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in MSCI by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $448.42 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.86.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

