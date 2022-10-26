Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 605,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,484,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,643 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 1,862.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 866,595 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,639,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 248,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:MWA opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.