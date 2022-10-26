National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on November 15th

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

National Retail Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. National Retail Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 117.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Retail Properties to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

NNN stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

