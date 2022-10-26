NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, RTT News reports. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NCR Price Performance

Shares of NCR stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.66. NCR has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Get NCR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCR. Stephens cut their price target on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR

NCR Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NCR in the first quarter valued at about $744,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 36.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NCR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.