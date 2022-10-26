NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, RTT News reports. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NCR Price Performance
Shares of NCR stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.66. NCR has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $45.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCR. Stephens cut their price target on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
