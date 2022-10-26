Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NBW stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 50,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

