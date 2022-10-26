Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Price Performance
Shares of NBW stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.
