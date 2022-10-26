New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.4% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $13,469,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 161.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $108.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.95. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $117.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,217 shares of company stock valued at $781,967. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

